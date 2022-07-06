Advertisement

Lauderdale County seeks new hires

(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire new detention officers and deputies.

They are currently looking for anyone interested in joining the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said several detention officers have gone on to become deputies and vice versa. He said it’s a great way to enter the world of law enforcement right here in Lauderdale County.

“Regardless of the economy, it’s fairly safe and good place to work because of the benefits, pay and retirement,” Calhoun said. “We are looking for individuals who want a career, not only in the law enforcement side of the house, but in our detention facility.”

The detention facility is authorized to house 310 inmates. The agency operates three shifts per day and requires all detention officers to complete annual in-service training. If you would like to apply click here.

