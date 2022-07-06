Advertisement

Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County

Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County
Missing Mississippi man’s dog found in Alcorn County(WTVA/WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - The dog last seen with a missing Alcorn County man returned home Wednesday morning.

According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, named Buddy, is back with the family of Wade Davis.

Davis was out walking Buddy on June 22 when the two disappeared. Davis has not been seen since.

Search and rescue members saw a dog on Tuesday while at the intersection of Highways 356 and 367.

They tried to capture the dog, but it ran away in the area where Davis was last known to be. The family confirmed the dog to be Buddy.

Following his rescue, the dog was taken to a veterinarian. The family hopes to use a tracking collar to find Davis.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anasthasia Nicole Edwards
Correctional employee charged with having contraband
Highway 145/513 in Quitman
Body found in Quitman identified
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 5, 2022
Bakery 900 officially opened in Meridian over the weekend.
New business bringing sweet treats to Meridian
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river

Latest News

Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Luncheon
Reconciliation Week continues on hosting the Reverend Charlie J. Miller Memorial Luncheon
Reconciliation Week continues on hosting the Reverend Charlie J. Miller Memorial Luncheon
Reconciliation Week continues on hosting the Reverend Charlie J. Miller Memorial Luncheon
Thousands of military veterans will each have their turn carrying the same flag on a 3,100 mile...
American flag from U.S. Capitol in Birmingham for The World Games 2022
An $8.6 million bid was approved by the Neshoba County School Board to complete two separate...
$8.6 million bid approved for Neshoba County Schools
With assistance from the NJCAA Foundation, East Mississippi Community College has announced...
East Mississippi announces plans to reinstate men’s and women’s soccer in fall of 2023