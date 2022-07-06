Advertisement

Mississippian bags $50k win in MS Lottery on Independence Day

By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Mississippian had another reason to celebrate Independence Day!

According to the Mississippi Lottery, a player secured a huge payday on the holiday as the person won $50,000 on Monday, July 4, from the Monday drawing of the Powerball.

Monday evening’s big win comes just over a week after a Columbus woman won half a million dollars.

The jackpot for Wednesday, July 6, Powerball is estimated to be $35,000,000.

