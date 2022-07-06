Graveside for Mr. William Luther “Jack” Lynn will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Tinnin Cemetery on Chapel Road. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. William Luther “Jack” Lynn, age 85, of Meridian, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Jack was born May 3, 1937. He joined the United States Navy where he worked as a jet mechanic and retired after twenty years of service to his country. He was a general contractor for many years and enjoyed building everything from houses to furniture and cabinets. Jack’s family describes him as a pragmatic man of few words who was very caring and never complained about anything. Later in life, Jack became “hooked” (actually more of a “slicer”) on the game of golf and enjoyed playing as often as possible. When he wasn’t on the golf course he could often be found watching old westerns. He will be loved and missed by his family and friends, especially for his witty and often sarcastic comments.

He is survived by his children, Monique Zettler and Joe Lynn; his grandchildren, Chandler Nance, Morgan Nance Saxon (Christian), and Lennon Zettler; a great-grandchild, Ivy Lux Saxon; and his sister, Betty Logsdon.

Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Elouise Lynn, and five siblings, Mickey, Joe, Kris, Larry, and Junie.

The family suggests memorial contributions are shared with The Parkinson’s Foundation.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 8, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

