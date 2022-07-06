MS Braves star proves to be revelation for Atlanta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Braves alum Michael Harris II’s rise from the minors has taken Major League Baseball by storm, but Mississippi has seen this before.

The Atlanta Braves’ Double-A Minor League affiliate continues to generate major-league talent. Recent notable call-ups include Shortstop Dansby Swanson in 2016 and Right-fielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. in 2018. Both are considered one of the best in their respective positions.

Harris is the latest M-Braves player to be offered a chance in the big leagues following his stardom at the beginning of the 2022 campaign for the Mississippi Braves, who made his Atlanta Braves debut on May 28.

According to the former 3rd round draft pick, his promotion to the majors is no surprise:

It felt normal. It felt like I belonged there, and I was just trying to go out there and have fun and compete.”

In his 43 games with the Mississippi Braves, Harris recorded a .305 batting average with 53 hits, 33 RBIs, and 5 home runs.

Since the 21-year-old’s arrival in “Hotlanta”, Harris has proven to be a revelation at Centerfield and at the plate for The Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves have won 26 of their last 36 games after starting the season hovering over .500 at 26-24.

Michael Harris II has boasted a batting average of .300, 39 hits, 19 RBIs, and 5 home runs for Atlanta.

The centerfielder becomes the 22nd M-Braves player to be promoted directly to Atlanta, according to the Mississippi Braves.

