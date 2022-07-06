Advertisement

Reconciliation Week continues on hosting the Reverend Charlie J. Miller Memorial Luncheon

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Reconciliation Week is in full swing, honoring the people who died in a mass shooting in 2003 at the Lockheed Martin facility. Each day of Reconciliation Week provides opportunities for healing.

The reverend Charlie J. Miller Memorial Luncheon was held July sixth, at Union Station in Meridian. Several awards and scholarships were presented to people who exemplify the qualities and character miller had. City leaders, family members, and pastors spoke about what this week really means to them.

“Well my dad was a big influence on my life and so it was just a joy for us to try to share what he imparted to us about living about impacting the community about making a difference in the lives of young people and inspiring others,” said Reconciliation Committee Chair and daughter of Rev. Miller, Stacey Miller.

Reconciliation Week continues through July 10, with the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on July eighth, the Reconciliation Run Parade on July ninth, and Reconciliation Sunday on July tenth.

