Total Pain Care team of the week: 10U boys baseball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the 10U boys baseball team.

The baseball team won the Dixie Youth district three championship. At Northside park, 6U. 8U, 10U, and 12U all won District Championships this year.

The 10U team is coached by Chip Dees, Dwight Nash, and Blake Pickering.

Congratulations to 10U boys baseball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week

