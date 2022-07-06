World Games security will be same level as Super Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of people are expected in Birmingham for The World Games. Recent mass shootings around the country have law enforcement on alert. With international attention focused on the Magic City over the next couple weeks, 3,600 athletes competing and many dignitaries in town, security will be top priority.

“It’s the reality of the world we live in right now. There are great benefits of the security we will have from Secret Service, FBI, Homeland Security and all the local law enforcement working together,” Nick Sellers, World Games CEO said.

We’re told the World Games has the same level security as the Super Bowl. You can bet law enforcement will be keeping their ears to the ground.

“We do receive intelligence bulletins. Without going into too much detail, there are techniques that we use in order to monitor the daily events around the world to ensure the safety of the games here,” Special Agent Patrick Davis with the U.S. Secret Service in Birmingham said during a recent press conference.

The security efforts won’t stop once inside the perimeters. Sellers is asking spectators to be patient.

“We’re going to do everything we can to open up enough ticket gates to make it easy to get in and out of the venues. Parking you know, you won’t be able to get right up to some of these venues but that’s just part of the world we live in. What we want to make sure is that families are safe to the greatest extent possible for these games,” Sellers said.

You will be screened going into the sporting venues like going to a concert or football game. There’s also a clear bag policy in effect.

