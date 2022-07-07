Actor James Caan dies at 82

(Gray News) - Actor James Caan, who starred in memorable roles in “The Godfather” and “Misery” in his decades-long career, has died at the age of 82, his family said.

They said on Twitter that he passed Wednesday evening.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” according to the statement.

