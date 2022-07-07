Attorney Fred Gray, Congresswoman Sewell speak ahead of medal ceremony

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery civil rights attorney Fred Gray will join more than a dozen other men and women to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom Thursday in Washington.

Gray was nominated to receive the prestigious award by Congresswoman Terri Sewell. Ahead of the ceremony, Sewell sat down with Gray to talk about what this honor meant to him.

“I’m really thankful. I’m about to get excited,” Gray chuckled.

Gray said by honoring him, the clients he represented are also being honored.

“All of these 1000s of clients really gave me, a young lawyer, an opportunity to represent them, Gray said. “So, what I will do, I will accept the award on behalf of all of those clients that I represented, and all of those clients who saw what we did in the civil rights movement and who are motivated to do whatever they can to help to solve the problems in our community.”

Gray said he also wanted to thank all the lawyers who worked with him.

“I had enough sense to know that this is not a one-man show. It takes help from all of us,” Gray said. “That’s what it’s going to take in order to solve the problems that still face us.”

Rep. Sewell said Gray being honored has a more significant meaning for her.

“I think is an opportunity of their lifetime and, and it’s not often that you get a chance to sit next to your heroes, real American heroes, let alone have the opportunity to witness such a historic event occur,” Sewell added.

Sewell added that Gray is a living testament to what’s possible when confronted with injustice, one chooses to speak up for the voiceless.

The Medal of Freedom ceremony is being held at 1 p.m. Thursday in Washington D.C.

