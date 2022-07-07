Bridge to reopen, another remains closed

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s some mixed news when it comes to closed bridges in Lauderdale County. One will reopen soon while another will take a little longer.

The bridge that closed in May of this year on Buntin Gunn Rd. will be open to the public by Friday afternoon.

“I think this was done in a great timely manner, but in this post COVID world things seem to take a little longer than they used to,” Dist. 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells said.

The surface of the bridge will remain gravel for the time being.

“As you can see, there’s gravel that’s been put down. We want the public to travel over this for two to three weeks or maybe a month to get the gravel and the base compacted down,” Wells said. “We will then come back in and do a surface treatment and asphalt it.”

Four miles away, another bridge remains closed. In April of 2021, the Lizelia Rd. bridge was closed following an inspection by a state contractor. The County was then forced into organizing its replacement, which takes time.

“Those things just take time. We need the public to understand that’s not our plan for these things to take so long. It’s just how it works,” Wells said.

This outage has been a headache for numerous people who used the road on a daily basis. Now, there are a few more steps before it can reopen to traffic.

“They’ve got what they call the tube poured. That’s the main structure that you drive over. They have to pour the apron walls, coming and going on both sides,” Wells explained. “They will have to do a debris structure that deflects debris when it gets to the bridge. Those handful of things are left and then they will have to cover it up.”

Creel Development repaired the bridge on Buntin Gunn Rd. and Joe McGee Construction is working on Lizelia Rd.

