City of Meridian Arrest Report July 7, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 5:59 AM on July 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4600 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:54 AM on July 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 37th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.