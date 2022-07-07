Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 7, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
GREGORY A GOSNELL1984HOMELESSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DETRA M WATTS19841904 41ST AVE APT D3 MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY X 2
DEMETRIUS M DURR JR19994508 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
MITCHELL PARKER19511800 39TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
MICHAEL MCCLELLAND1987326 NORTH ST APT C12 UNION, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:59 AM on July 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4600 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:54 AM on July 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 37th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

