City of Meridian Arrest Report July 7, 2022
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|GREGORY A GOSNELL
|1984
|HOMELESS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|DETRA M WATTS
|1984
|1904 41ST AVE APT D3 MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY X 2
|DEMETRIUS M DURR JR
|1999
|4508 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
|MITCHELL PARKER
|1951
|1800 39TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
|MICHAEL MCCLELLAND
|1987
|326 NORTH ST APT C12 UNION, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:59 AM on July 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4600 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:54 AM on July 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 37th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.