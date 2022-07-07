City of Meridian held civil service appeal hearing for MPD officer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian held a civil service appeal administrative hearing for Meridian Police Lt. Rita Jack Wednesday evening.

During the hearing, Jack and the City Attorney were able to ask questions and cross-examine witnesses called to testify.

Lt. Jack was accused of closing a sexual battery case that led to her receiving a written reprimand and demotion from captain.

After closing statements from both parties, the Civil Service Commission motioned for an executive session to be held, then the attorney explained what the commission would be considering.

“[We will] hear the evidence presented and make the determination to whether the decision of the city administration essentially was supported. Whether it’s for good cause or either confirmed the decision or reverse it. In some instances, they could theoretically increase the punishment,” said Stephen Wilson, the Civil Service Commission attorney.

After the executive session concluded, the commissioners voted to modify Lt. Jack’s punishment. The modification is that, effective as of April of this year, Jack is eligible to apply for promotion.

