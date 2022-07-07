Community reacts to the Mississippi’s Trigger Law

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Here in Meridian, people are beginning to express their opinions about the state’s abortion ban and the Trigger Law that’s now in effect.

We talked to two people with two completely different views on the topic.

“My own mother was raped when she was in college, and she made that awful decision because she had nowhere to turn, and so because of that to this day, she regrets what she did, so please, if you have that opportunity to put your child up for adoption please do it because there’s so many out there that want to have that child and you will regret that decision,” said local, Katie Richey.

“Me personally, I feel like it should be up to the mother. I don’t think the government should have a say in that because you never know, like there’s always like cases where a mother could be in danger if she doesn’t get an abortion. I feel like it should be 100 percent up to the mother and her decision if she would get that,” said local Janiyaah Phillips.

The state’s only abortion closed its doors on July sixth, as the Trigger Law went into effect on July seventh, stopping all abortions and operations at the facility.

