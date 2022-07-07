Advertisement

Crimenet 07_07_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Teshawndrea Martin.

Martin is a 27-year-old black female who stands approximately 5′ 6″ in height, weighing 180 pounds.

She is wanted by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department which has an outstanding warrant on her for a forgery charge.

If you know where Martin can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 145/513 in Quitman
Body found in Quitman identified
Anasthasia Nicole Edwards
Correctional employee charged with having contraband
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 5, 2022
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Dept. seeks new hires
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 6, 2022

Latest News

Mississippi law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or...
Health officials: Don’t delay back-to-school immunizations
The Salvation Army in Meridian has a new leader, Lt. Roy Fisher.
New leader assigned to Salvation Army in Meridian
FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the Vanity Fair...
Roy Moore’s defamation suit against Baron Cohen rejected
President Joe Biden awards the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of...
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords