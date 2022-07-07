Crimenet 07_07_22
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Teshawndrea Martin.
Martin is a 27-year-old black female who stands approximately 5′ 6″ in height, weighing 180 pounds.
She is wanted by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department which has an outstanding warrant on her for a forgery charge.
If you know where Martin can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
