EMCC football ranks second in JCGridiron preseason rankings

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - JC Gridiron ranks East Mississippi Community College football number two in their preseason rankings.

The EMCC football team went 9-1 on the season last year and fell short of the MACCC championship game.

Head coach Buddy Stephens is entering his 15th year with the program. The coach has almost a 90% winning with the Lions.

EMCC will open the season hosting Copiah-Lincoln Community College at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1st.

