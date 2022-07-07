Advertisement

EMCC football ranks second in JCGridiron preseason rankings

The Lions have not lost a homecoming game under Coach Stephens
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - JC Gridiron ranks East Mississippi Community College football number two in their preseason rankings.

The EMCC football team went 9-1 on the season last year and fell short of the MACCC championship game.

Head coach Buddy Stephens is entering his 15th year with the program. The coach has almost a 90% winning with the Lions.

EMCC will open the season hosting Copiah-Lincoln Community College at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1st.

