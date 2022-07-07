First Alert: A low risk for severe storms on Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve had to deal with high heat and high humidity this week. Dangerous heat will continue for Friday with heat index values climbing back over 105 degrees. There will be a few showers Friday afternoon, and they could bring some brief heat relief. However, the saving grace will be a cold front that’ll move in this weekend.

Saturday, a cold front will approach the area from the north. Ahead of it, unfortunately, it’ll remain dangerously hot with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices over 105. Yet, by Saturday afternoon and evening, showers & storms will move in as the cold front begins to gradually cross our area. Some of the storms could reach severe limits with damaging wind being the main threat. The risk for severe storms is low, but stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Also, make sure you have ways of getting severe weather alerts.

By Sunday morning, the front will have crossed our area, but it’ll stall just south of us. This will keep a few showers in our forecast through the first part of Sunday, but it’ll be a day that’s slightly cooler with low 90s and a tad less humid.

Next week, seasonable low 90s will remain along with daily hit & miss showers. We may even experience temps falling into the upper 80s by the middle of next week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

Tracking the Tropics

All quiet for now.

