Hazardous Waste Day is back in Meridian on July ninth

Image of Meridian Public Works Comples
Image of Meridian Public Works Comples(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Public Works Department is hosting its bi-annual hazardous waste day this Saturday, July ninth.

The city is encouraging everyone to participate to allow Meridian to stay safe and environmentally friendly.  Many people who live in the city don’t know that they are just throwing hazardous waste away in the normal trash, but there are several household items that could affect our environment in a negative way.

“Hazardous waste consists of tires, aerosol cans, pesticides, oil, corrosives, batteries, cell phones, etc.,” said Contract Compliance Officer, Shandrick Glass.

Sites to drop off all your hazardous waste can be found at the Meridian Public Works Complex and the North Hills Shopping Center on 35th Avenue.

