Health officials: Don’t delay back-to-school immunizations

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reminding parents not to wait until the last minute for back-to-school immunizations. State law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are required vaccinations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for 7th grade entry.

“There are many options for where to get your vaccinations now, including private medical providers, retail pharmacies and county health departments,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “Regardless of where you have your child vaccinated, it’s incredibly important to make sure they are up to date on their immunizations. It is the best protection for your child and those around them.”

Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) prior to school entry. Form 121 can be obtained from your child’s immunization provider, but the MSDH now offers a convenient way for parents to check their child’s immunizations record online and print out the required Form 121 or download the document to send to the school.

MyIR Mobile is an online portal that gives users access to their official state immunization records based. MyIR Mobile allows users to not only see their own immunization records, but to also add family members to their profiles to see if their child is up-to-date or needs their next vaccination. If none are needed, a certified Form 121 can be downloaded or printed.

MyIR Mobile requires identity verification through a phone number or email address to keep records safe and secure. Only immunization records of Mississippi residents are accessible through this program. MyIR Mobile is available here. Most county health department clinics are offering special fast track immunization clinics ahead of the back-to-school rush. Call your local county health department for dates and times of these special clinics.

Parents of newborns and young children may see the required immunization schedule at MSDH.ms.gov/immunizations. Recommended vaccinations for adolescents and teens include those against meningococcal disease and HPV.

