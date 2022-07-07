Hot and humid heat will continue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have been dealing with typical summer heat here in Mississippi as it has just seemed to get hotter over the past couple of days. High temperatures will be staying in the mid to upper 90s but feel like temperatures will be above 105 degrees in most places, as humidity will just keep those feel-like temperatures high. If you are trying to find ways to beat the heat I’d recommend wearing loose and light-colored clothing, avoiding strenuous activity outside, and staying in the air-conditioned rooms as much as you can.

The end of the week is very similar as we will be dealing with dangerous levels of heat which can lead to heat-related sicknesses. We do have a small chance for some stray afternoon showers and thunderstorms because it is summer in Mississippi and with the heat and humidity, it’s a possibility, that we can see some pop-up storms.

I’d recommend grabbing an umbrella just to be safe but not everyone will be seeing showers today or tomorrow. Our next rainmaker will be moving in this weekend which should help us as we are in an abnormally dry drought.

