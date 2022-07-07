Advertisement

Hot and humid heat will continue

We have been dealing with typical summer heat here in Mississippi as it has just seemed to get...
We have been dealing with typical summer heat here in Mississippi as it has just seemed to get hotter over the past couple of days. High temperatures will be staying in the mid to upper 90s but feel like temperatures will be above 105 degrees in most places, as humidity will just keep those feel-like temperatures high. If you are trying to find ways to beat the heat I’d recommend wearing loose and light-colored clothing, avoiding strenuous activity outside, and staying in the air-conditioned rooms as much as you can.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have been dealing with typical summer heat here in Mississippi as it has just seemed to get hotter over the past couple of days. High temperatures will be staying in the mid to upper 90s but feel like temperatures will be above 105 degrees in most places, as humidity will just keep those feel-like temperatures high. If you are trying to find ways to beat the heat I’d recommend wearing loose and light-colored clothing, avoiding strenuous activity outside, and staying in the air-conditioned rooms as much as you can.

The end of the week is very similar as we will be dealing with dangerous levels of heat which can lead to heat-related sicknesses. We do have a small chance for some stray afternoon showers and thunderstorms because it is summer in Mississippi and with the heat and humidity, it’s a possibility, that we can see some pop-up storms.

I’d recommend grabbing an umbrella just to be safe but not everyone will be seeing showers today or tomorrow. Our next rainmaker will be moving in this weekend which should help us as we are in an abnormally dry drought.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 145/513 in Quitman
Body found in Quitman identified
Anasthasia Nicole Edwards
Correctional employee charged with having contraband
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 5, 2022
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Dept. seeks new hires
Friends described Betty Cobb as a fighter.
Man arrested after woman, 75, found taped up in closet, police say

Latest News

Extremely humid
High dew points are leading to the oppressive feel outside
Above average temps
High temperatures remain above average
The Mississippi Department of Human Services also works with utilities to provide energy...
MDHS offers low-income energy assistance for Miss. families
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 6th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 6th, 2022