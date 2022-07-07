Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 7, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 145/513 in Quitman
Body found in Quitman identified
Anasthasia Nicole Edwards
Correctional employee charged with having contraband
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 5, 2022
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Dept. seeks new hires
Friends described Betty Cobb as a fighter.
Man arrested after woman, 75, found taped up in closet, police say

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 6, 2022
Anasthasia Nicole Edwards
Correctional employee charged with having contraband
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 5, 2022
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 5, 2022