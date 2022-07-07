Advertisement

Local coaches selected to lead 2022 Bernard Blackwell All Star Game

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - Five local coaches were selected to coach in the upcoming 2022 Bernard Blackwell All Star Game.

Neshoba Central High School football coach, Patrick Schoolar was selected as the head coach for the North All Stars team. Rockets assistant coach, Shannon Ruffin was also selected to be apart of the North team as an assistant coach.

West Lauderdale head coach, Brock Clay, and Noxubee County coach, Teddy Young were selected as assistant coaches for the North All Star team.

On the South All Star team, Newton County football coach, Bobby Bass, will be an assistant coach.

The Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game will be played at the end of the 2022 football season at Gulfport High School on Saturday, December 17th.

