Funeral services for Mr. James Laverne Freeman will begin at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Meehan, with Reverend Aaron Parker officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Freeman, 94, of Meehan, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was a farmer tried and true; he enjoyed gardening and sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends. He was a faithful member of Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church for many years. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the US Army.

Mr. Freeman is survived by his sons, Wayne Freeman (Carol), Ronnie Freeman, and Kevin Freeman (Ardith). Grandchildren Dawn Kidd and Brad Freeman (Jenna); Chris Freeman (Amy), Justin Freeman (Kaitlyn), Michael Webb and Trisha Riser (Jay); and 15 great-grandchildren. Siblings Huey Freeman and Delois Burnett, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Laverne is preceded in death by his parents Cricket and Dolly Freeman; Siblings Doris Freeman, D.L. Freeman, Arthur Freeman, Ray Freeman, Onita Blackwell, and Hazel Mabry.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Freeman Family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, July 8, 2022 at the funeral home.

