Advertisement

Mr. Thomas “Peter” Moss

Thomas “Peter” Moss
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Services for Mr. Thomas “Peter” Moss will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Elizabeth Baptist Church, Quitman with Rev. Kenneth Pearson officiating.  Burial will follow at the church cemetery.  Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Moss, 63, of Stonewall, who died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at his residence.  Viewing will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 6:30 to 7:30pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Quitman Chapel.

Most Read

Highway 145/513 in Quitman
Body found in Quitman identified
Anasthasia Nicole Edwards
Correctional employee charged with having contraband
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 5, 2022
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Dept. seeks new hires
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 6, 2022

Latest News

Mr. Allen V. Moore
Mr. Jelani Brown
Rev. C.L. Walk
Ms. Marquisha Shanice Davis