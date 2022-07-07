Services for Mr. Thomas “Peter” Moss will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Elizabeth Baptist Church, Quitman with Rev. Kenneth Pearson officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Moss, 63, of Stonewall, who died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at his residence. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 6:30 to 7:30pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Quitman Chapel.