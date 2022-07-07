Advertisement

Ms. Marquisha Shanice Davis

Marquisha Shanice Davis
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Services for Mrs. Marquisha S. Davis will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 11:00 am at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Eugene Boger.  Burial will follow in Old West Mt. Moriah Cemetery with Berry & Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Ms. Davis, 29, of Meridian, who died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at her residence.  Viewing will be Friday, July 8, 2022 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Most Read

Highway 145/513 in Quitman
Body found in Quitman identified
Anasthasia Nicole Edwards
Correctional employee charged with having contraband
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 5, 2022
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Dept. seeks new hires
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 6, 2022

Latest News

Mr. Allen V. Moore
Mr. Jelani Brown
Mr. Thomas “Peter” Moss
Rev. C.L. Walk