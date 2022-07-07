Ms. Marquisha Shanice Davis

Services for Mrs. Marquisha S. Davis will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 11:00 am at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Eugene Boger. Burial will follow in Old West Mt. Moriah Cemetery with Berry & Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Ms. Davis, 29, of Meridian, who died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at her residence. Viewing will be Friday, July 8, 2022 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

