New leader assigned to Salvation Army in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army has a new leader who is changing a few things in the organization. WTOK News 11 spoke with Lt. Roy Fisher, of Gulfport, about his plans.

Fisher is no stranger to the Salvation Army. He said it’s in his blood.

“I was born into the Salvation Army, and my parents were members of the church. And when I was born, I was named after the Salvation Army officer that was stationed there at that time. I became a member as a baby and then through the years became a junior soldier, which is character-building that leads to being an adult in the Salvation Army to being a senior soldier. Through the years, through different things, then I stopped running from God and finally accepted the call fully to become a Salvation Army officer,” Fisher said.

Now he said his main goal is to serve his community by giving back.

“After losing my wife, my daughter, and everything, then I finally said, ‘O.K., God. I’m tired. It’s time for me to start following what You have called me to do for over 40 years,” said Fisher.

Fisher said he was overjoyed to be stationed in Meridian to serve the people here.

“When I was told I was coming here, it took everything to restrain myself from going, yes! I was really excited about coming to Meridian. Being able to come into the command, do what I can do first and foremost for the Kingdom of God. To minister to those that are in the community and work within the community is great. I am all about working with the community. I will do anything that I can to be out in the community. I’m not an office person. I would rather be out in the community at different community meetings and things like that. People will also hear who the Salvation Army is. They get to hear the history because too many people do not know that we are a church first and foremost,” said Fisher.

Lt. Fisher has only been in office for nine days. His first day was June 27. He said there is a lot of work that needs to be done.

“My goal is to minister to young people with character-building programs. Older adult ministry, women’s ministry, men’s ministry, and eventually opening up in hot weather. Having a cooling station for people to come in. During the winter, being able to be set up for those that are homeless to be able to get out of the cold,” said Fisher.

The Salvation Army will soon have only one building, its newest location on 25th Avenue. The agency has been working in the Queen City for 120 years.

The former leader, Lt. Tamara Robb, who was here for three years, is now serving in a Salvation Army facility in Texas.

