Reeves reacts to ‘trigger law’ taking effect

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s ‘trigger law’ that was passed in 2007 and was in place should Roe. v. Wade be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court is now in effect. It limits abortions to cases where the mother’s life is in danger or a pregnancy resulting from rape in which there was a formal charge.

It was certified by Attorney General Lynn Fitch after the landmark ruling June 24 that returned the issue of abortion to the states to decide. Mississippi is one of 13 states that had such a law.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves supports the law and reacted Thursday on Facebook and Twitter.

The law has its opponents. The Mississippi Democratic Party said “we now must look to our legislative branch to protect the rights we cherish.”

