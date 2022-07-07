Reeves reacts to ‘trigger law’ taking effect

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s ‘trigger law’ that was passed in 2007 and was in place should Roe. v. Wade be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court is now in effect. It limits abortions to cases where the mother’s life is in danger or a pregnancy resulting from rape in which there was a formal charge.

It was certified by Attorney General Lynn Fitch after the landmark ruling June 24 that returned the issue of abortion to the states to decide. Mississippi is one of 13 states that had such a law.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves supports the law and reacted Thursday on Facebook and Twitter.

Today we wake up in a state where the church doors are open and the abortion clinic’s doors are closed.



All the Glory to God the Father!

Amen! 🙏 🙏 — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) July 7, 2022

The law has its opponents. The Mississippi Democratic Party said “we now must look to our legislative branch to protect the rights we cherish.”

In the wake of the latest decisions by the Supreme Court, many of us are left asking what can be done to protect our most basic rights. We now must look to our legislative branch to protect the rights we cherish. (1/8) pic.twitter.com/KDdFrgM5pf — MS Democratic Party (@msdemocrats) July 7, 2022

