Funeral services for Rev. C.L. Walk will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 11:00 am at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Robert J. Warnsley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home. Rev. Walk, 83, of Meridian, who died Thursday, June 30, 2022 at his residence. Viewing will be Friday, July 8, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.