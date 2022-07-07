Single game tickets on sale soon for Alabama Football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Single game tickets for select 2022 Alabama football home games will go on sale Monday, July 11 at 9 a.m. on RollTide.com.

Available tickets include the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchups with Vanderbilt and Mississippi State in addition to non-conference contests with Utah State, ULM and Austin Peay.

Single game ticket prices in upper deck sections are $25 for Utah State and Austin Peay, $45 for ULM (Family Weekend), and $75 for Vanderbilt and Mississippi State (Homecoming).

A limited number of Field Suite tickets are also available for these five games.

The Texas A&M and Auburn games are sold out of public inventory as are season tickets for the 2022 home slate.

