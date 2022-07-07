USM grad Brice Wilkinson wins Mississippi Amateur Championship

MADISON, Miss. (WDAM) - Since graduating from Southern Miss in May, Brice Wilkinson’s chief focus has been on law school at Mississippi College.

Competitive golf was put in the rearview mirror - Wilkinson only getting out on the course when he happened to find a free weekend.

When the Mississippi Championship rolled around, Wilkinson put in a call to the tournament director just two days before the June 23 start to the event.

Not only did the USM grad get in, he ended up winning the whole thing.

“I hadn’t been practicing, I hadn’t been playing,” Wilkinson said. “School is just taking up all of my time right now. Leading up to the tournament I probably didn’t play but three or four times in the past month and a half.”

The Amateur Championship earns Wilkinson a berth in his first PGA Tour event, September’s Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson.

“Once again I got no expectations,” said Wilkinson, a Madison native. “I’m just going to go out there and have fun and really soak it in because it’s an absolute blessing.”

