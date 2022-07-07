Winn-Dixie parent company raises $1.25M for Folds of Honor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTOK) - Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie stores, announced Thursday it collected donations of $1,255,000 for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that supports military families. Meridian’s Winn-Dixie on Highway 39 was among those participating in the fundraiser.

SEG held its 5th annual community donation program May 25 through July 5 to raise money for scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled members of the U.S. Armed Forces. The company’s charity, SEG Gives Foundation, started the ball rolling with a commitment of $100,000. Customers were offered the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or rounding up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar during the six-week campaign.

During the last three weeks of the program, SEG supported the mission even further by introducing Military Mondays, where each Monday from June 20 through July 4, the SEG Gives Foundation matched weekend in-store donations, up to $100,000 for a total commitment of $300,000.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to our local communities, especially the brave men and women who have answered the call to serve our country. We are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Folds of Honor in support of our American service heroes, and we are grateful for our generous associates, customers and neighbors who donated in honor of those who fought for the freedoms Americans cherish the most.”

“Southeastern Grocers and its generous community members continue to have a lasting impact on the lives of our American service families. Through their kindhearted and patriotic support, we are able to ensure that no family is left behind as we continue to provide and expand educational opportunities for our country’s future leaders. Thanks to the support of this campaign, more than 1,350 lives have been changed over the last five years.”

All the money goes to Folds of Honor for over 250 educational scholarships. They provide private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, along with higher education tuition assistance for children, spouses and dependents. SEG has raised more than $6.75 million for Folds of Honor since 2018.

For more information or to donate in support of Folds of Honor scholarships, click here.

