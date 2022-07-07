Advertisement

Winn-Dixie parent company raises $1.25M for Folds of Honor

The money raised by Winn-Dixie and its parent company, Southeastern Grocers, goes to Folds of...
The money raised by Winn-Dixie and its parent company, Southeastern Grocers, goes to Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled members of the U.S. Armed Forces.(Southeaster Grocers)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTOK) - Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie stores, announced Thursday it collected donations of $1,255,000 for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that supports military families. Meridian’s Winn-Dixie on Highway 39 was among those participating in the fundraiser.

SEG held its 5th annual community donation program May 25 through July 5 to raise money for scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled members of the U.S. Armed Forces. The company’s charity, SEG Gives Foundation, started the ball rolling with a commitment of $100,000. Customers were offered the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or rounding up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar during the six-week campaign.

During the last three weeks of the program, SEG supported the mission even further by introducing Military Mondays, where each Monday from June 20 through July 4, the SEG Gives Foundation matched weekend in-store donations, up to $100,000 for a total commitment of $300,000.

All the money goes to Folds of Honor for over 250 educational scholarships. They provide private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, along with higher education tuition assistance for children, spouses and dependents. SEG has raised more than $6.75 million for Folds of Honor since 2018.

For more information or to donate in support of Folds of Honor scholarships, click here.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 145/513 in Quitman
Body found in Quitman identified
Anasthasia Nicole Edwards
Correctional employee charged with having contraband
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 5, 2022
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Dept. seeks new hires
Friends described Betty Cobb as a fighter.
Man arrested after woman, 75, found taped up in closet, police say

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to 17, including Biles, McCain, Denzel Washington
Mississippi’s so-called ‘trigger law’ that was passed in 2007 and was in place should Roe. v....
Reeves reacts to ‘trigger law’ taking effect
We have been dealing with typical summer heat here in Mississippi as it has just seemed to get...
Hot and humid conditions will continue