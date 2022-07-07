Winn-Dixie parent company raises $1.25M for Folds of Honor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTOK) - Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie stores, announced Thursday it collected donations of $1,255,000 for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that supports military families. Meridian’s Winn-Dixie on Highway 39 was among those participating in the fundraiser.
SEG held its 5th annual community donation program May 25 through July 5 to raise money for scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled members of the U.S. Armed Forces. The company’s charity, SEG Gives Foundation, started the ball rolling with a commitment of $100,000. Customers were offered the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or rounding up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar during the six-week campaign.
During the last three weeks of the program, SEG supported the mission even further by introducing Military Mondays, where each Monday from June 20 through July 4, the SEG Gives Foundation matched weekend in-store donations, up to $100,000 for a total commitment of $300,000.
All the money goes to Folds of Honor for over 250 educational scholarships. They provide private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, along with higher education tuition assistance for children, spouses and dependents. SEG has raised more than $6.75 million for Folds of Honor since 2018.
For more information or to donate in support of Folds of Honor scholarships, click here.
