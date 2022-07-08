Boil Water Notice issued in Rose Hill

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday because of a leak that had to be repaired on the main line.

It affects about 15 households in the service area on County Road 5133, from the intersection of Highway 513 and County Road 5133 to Pleasant Grove Church, and all adjoining roads.

