Braves pitcher, Spencer Strider, makes history against Cardinals

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Atlanta Braves rookie pitcher, Spencer Strider, became the first rookie in the MLB modern era with more than 11 strikeouts and two or fewer hits allowed in a consecutive start in the Braves fourth game against the Cardinals.

The rookie also became the first pitcher in the Braves program history to have his first nine outs come from strikeouts. All nine of those strikeouts came in the first three innings.

.@SpencerSTRIDer tonight became the first pitcher in Atlanta franchise history to record each of his first nine outs via strikeout.



(Research courtesy @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/joD7WYiOeX — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 8, 2022

Strider finished his night with 12 K’s, 100 pitches, 2 hits and 6.0 IP.

9 STRIKEOUTS IN 3 INNINGS.



SPENCER STRIDER THINGS ARE HAPPENING. pic.twitter.com/i1UYVFOO6S — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 8, 2022

Strider and the Braves did drop game four in extra innings to the Cardinals 3-2.

They will host the Nationals in a three game series starting on Friday at 6:20 p.m.

