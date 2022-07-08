Advertisement

Braves pitcher, Spencer Strider, makes history against Cardinals

Atlanta Braves pitcher, Spencer Strider, make history on the mound against the Cardinals.
Atlanta Braves pitcher, Spencer Strider, make history on the mound against the Cardinals.(cbs sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Atlanta Braves rookie pitcher, Spencer Strider, became the first rookie in the MLB modern era with more than 11 strikeouts and two or fewer hits allowed in a consecutive start in the Braves fourth game against the Cardinals.

The rookie also became the first pitcher in the Braves program history to have his first nine outs come from strikeouts. All nine of those strikeouts came in the first three innings.

Strider finished his night with 12 K’s, 100 pitches, 2 hits and 6.0 IP.

Strider and the Braves did drop game four in extra innings to the Cardinals 3-2.

They will host the Nationals in a three game series starting on Friday at 6:20 p.m.

