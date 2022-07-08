Clarke County community hosts prayer service

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County residents and leaders gathered this evening in Quitman on the Clarke County Courthouse lawn for a community prayer service.

Organizers says they wanted to host the event in lieu of recent shootings and violence across the country.

Beverly Lee, a De Soto resident, explains why she wanted to attend the event.

“To support the community and just raising the Lord up. Praising the Lord and thanking him for all our blessings. Thanking him for all that he has bestowed upon us,” said Lee.

Several pastors from different churches in the area were in attendance and lead individual prayers.

Jason Castle, the Pastor at Barnett Independent Church, describes why the event is needed.

“It’s about unity and bringing the community together. It’s time for people to stop all the violence, come together as one and to love one another. You know as Jesus loved us. It’s just a thing to bring the people, the pastors and all the community together as one,” said Castle.

The community service included prayers dedicated to peace, healing, the school districts, law enforcement, and political leaders.

Organizers and pastors at the event want to encourage residents to spread love and not hate.

