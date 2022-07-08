First Alert: Two weather hazards for Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The start of the weekend brings two hazards: Dangerous heat & a Severe threat. Highs will remain above the average for Saturday as they reach the mid-upper 90s. It’ll also remain very muggy with dew points in the mid-upper 70s. The heat and humidity combined will lead to another day of heat index values reaching over 105 degrees as we start the weekend. Unfortunately, most heat indices will actually reach up to near 110 degrees as most of our area is under a Heat Advisory. However, there’s also a portion of our area that will have to endure heat index values over 110 degrees which has prompted an Excessive Heat Warning. It’s important that you continue to follow heat safety tips: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

There is an end to this excessive heat, and it’ll be in the form of a cold front that’ll cross late Saturday into early Sunday. However, ahead of it, scattered storms are expected...and some could reach severe limits. Damaging wind is the main threat, and the timing will be mainly after 4PM...lasting through late evening. So, have ways of getting severe weather alerts. Also, if you have outdoor evening plans on Saturday, make sure that you get inside as soon as you hear thunder.

Rainfall estimates could range from .5″ - 1″. Regardless, it’ll be a tad less muggy by Sunday as we get behind the front. Dew points will fall closer to 70 degrees, and high temps will fall closer to 90 degrees. A few hit and miss showers will be possible on Sunday as the front stalls just south of our area.

Next week brings temps near 90 degrees with daily rain chances.

Beach and Boating

Gulf coast beaches are expecting a low rip current risk on Saturday, but it may be bumped up to a moderate risk on Sunday. Make sure to take heed to the local beach flags that are present.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now.

