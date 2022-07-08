Advertisement

The heat continues

Heat indices near 110 degrees
Heat indices near 110 degrees(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! We remain under a Heat Advisory that will last until Saturday at 8 p.m. Heat exhaustion is possible so you want to limit outdoor activities. We do have the chance of some scattered showers, but we are all looking to stay mainly dry.

A cold front moves through Saturday bringing us a level one marginal risk for severe weather. It is a low end threat but Storm Team 11 will continue to keep you all updated.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 90s Friday and Saturday. After the front moves through, high temperatures cool down to back around average. Overnight lows will remain in the mid to lower 70s.

