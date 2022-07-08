Kemper Co. Sheriff issues warning to public

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Friday issued a warning about someone possibly trying to impersonate a law enforcement officer.

Moore said a caller reported she was stopped Thursday about 8:30 p.m. on Highway 39 North by a White man with blonde hair who had blue lights in the front grill of his dark red, unmarked truck. The woman said the man demanded that she open her door and he tried to get inside her car.

The sheriff said his department does not have any vehicle fitting that description.

Insurance companies advise drivers to be wary of unmarked vehicles. And it can be difficult to tell if a vehicle is marked or not in low-light areas. You can call 911 to verify that the unmarked vehicle pulling you over is an on-duty officer. You may also drive slowly and carefully below the speed limit to a well-lighted, populated spot and pull over, or go to the nearest police station or sheriff’s office and attempt to attract the attention of a uniformed officer. Always call 911 if the situation appears to be threatening or unsafe.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.