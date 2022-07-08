Advertisement

Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

Mayor's Prayer Breakfast
Mayor's Prayer Breakfast(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many local pastors gathered this morning to lead the community in prayer. They prayed that the racial divide would be no more and prayed for leaders in the city, county, and nation. It was an opportunity for people to get to know one another by connecting with the people around them.

“As we think about the ills of our society and what’s going on across the country, I think there’s a call to Christians, to pastors, to rise up and do our part in healing our community. Offer help, assistance, offer prayer, and so that’s what our pastors and leaders were here today, coming out front you know, and showing our community what it takes,” said Chair of the Reconciliation Committee, Stacey Miller.

Prayer was the focus, but after the breakfast, a panel of community leaders and pastors took the stage and answered some tough questions about healing and reaching over political lines to allow one another to make a connection with each other. They emphasized trust, love, and commitment to outreach here at home are what we need right now.

“I think that whatever business you are in, whatever situation you are in, you’ve got to build relationships. You’ve got to get to know people. You’ve got to get to share thoughts. You know, it was mentioned earlier that we should reach out to people even sometimes we don’t feel comfortable about that,” said the Mayor of Meridian, Jimmie Smith.

Reconciliation week does not stop here. The reconciliation run parade is Saturday, July ninth, beginning at 11:00 am at Lockheed Martin. Reconciliation Sunday on July tenth is not an event but a call to pastors to make reconciliation a part of their sermons.

To learn more about Reconciliation Week you can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 7, 2022
Highway 145/513 in Quitman
Body found in Quitman identified
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Authorities shut down moonshine operation: ‘We’ve cost them a lot of money’
Lt. Rita Jack appeals disciplinary actions.
City of Meridian held civil service appeal hearing for MPD officer
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 7, 2022

Latest News

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Friday issued a warning about someone possibly trying to...
Kemper Co. Sheriff issues warning to public
Bias in your inbox? Republicans accuse google of sending their campaign emails to spam
Bias in your inbox? Republicans accuse Google of sending their campaign emails to spam
Heat indices near 110 degrees
The heat continues
According to the Food and Drug Administration, some levels of unsafe PFAS chemicals were found...
Bumble Bee recalls smoked clams for PFAS chemicals contamination