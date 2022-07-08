Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many local pastors gathered this morning to lead the community in prayer. They prayed that the racial divide would be no more and prayed for leaders in the city, county, and nation. It was an opportunity for people to get to know one another by connecting with the people around them.

“As we think about the ills of our society and what’s going on across the country, I think there’s a call to Christians, to pastors, to rise up and do our part in healing our community. Offer help, assistance, offer prayer, and so that’s what our pastors and leaders were here today, coming out front you know, and showing our community what it takes,” said Chair of the Reconciliation Committee, Stacey Miller.

Prayer was the focus, but after the breakfast, a panel of community leaders and pastors took the stage and answered some tough questions about healing and reaching over political lines to allow one another to make a connection with each other. They emphasized trust, love, and commitment to outreach here at home are what we need right now.

“I think that whatever business you are in, whatever situation you are in, you’ve got to build relationships. You’ve got to get to know people. You’ve got to get to share thoughts. You know, it was mentioned earlier that we should reach out to people even sometimes we don’t feel comfortable about that,” said the Mayor of Meridian, Jimmie Smith.

Reconciliation week does not stop here. The reconciliation run parade is Saturday, July ninth, beginning at 11:00 am at Lockheed Martin. Reconciliation Sunday on July tenth is not an event but a call to pastors to make reconciliation a part of their sermons.

To learn more about Reconciliation Week you can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.