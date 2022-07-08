Memorial Services celebrating the life of Mr. Jeffrey Curtis Barnacastle will begin at 3:00 PM Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Mike McKee officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Jeffrey Curtis Barnacastle , age 63, after a long battle with cancer, met his Lord and Savior on July 7, 2022, with his family by his side.

Jeffrey was born January 16, 1959, to Curtis D. Barnacastle, Jr. and Peggy Ann Hatcher Barnacastle, who filled his childhood with music, the outdoors, sports, and, most importantly, the church. His parents’ guidance and instruction helped mold him into the remarkable husband, father, and grandfather he became.

Jeffrey graduated from Northeast Lauderdale Highschool and Ebenezer Ministries and was a member of The Sam Dale conference undefeated Northeast Highschool football team of 1977. To all who knew and loved him, he was “Jeff,” a supportive friend, a faithful Christian, a kind soul, and a shining example to the lives he touched while coaching softball and baseball and leading the youth at Briarwood Baptist Church and Cuba Baptist Church. Jeff cheered his children and grandchildren at ballgames and gymnastics, but the most memorable, deeply personal times were around the firepit on his patio when laughter was loud, and the decadent sweet aroma of homemade smores mingled with ash and smoke of the fire. His grandbabies will never forget the pajama and tea parties at Lolli and Pops’ house.

However, his love and care extended beyond family and friends. He wanted all youth to experience “Christlike” love through mission trips to New Orleans, Louisiana, Gatlinburg, and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Throughout his life, he witnessed how God consistently led every step of his life and those around him. He shared his passion for the outdoors with his friends, who with him, hunted and fished the land he loved. His greatest delight, however, was fishing with his wife Ann in the quietness of shuffling wildlife and gentle breezes along the water, a place of majesty where he not only saw but felt God in His infinite creation.

“Jeff” is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Dorothy Ann Shelton Barnacastle; his two children, Jeremy Curtis Barnacastle (Felicia) and Elizabeth Ann Bennett (Vaughn); his grandchildren, Willow Ann Bennett, Ivey Marie Bennett, Raychel Smith, Reagan Smith; his brother Samuel Keith Barnacastle, and his loving parents Curtis D. Barnacastle. Jr. and Peggy Ann Hatcher Barnacastle, as well as a host of extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Curtis D. Barnacastle Sr. and Evie Garrett Barnacastle, his maternal grandparents Samuel Calvin Hatcher and Eva Knight Hatcher, and his father-in-law Houston L. Shelton, Jr.

The Barnacastle family suggests memorials be made as donations to Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund | Meridian Cancer Care at Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund c/o Anderson Regional Cancer Center 1704 23rd Avenue Meridian, MS 39301 in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Barnacastle family will receive guests from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the funeral home.

