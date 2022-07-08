Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Tate Co. man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Ronny Phil...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Ronny Phil Warren of Senatobia, Miss.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Ronny Phil Warren of Senatobia, Miss.

He is described as a white male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 270 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, July 7, 2022, at about 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Springfield Road in Tate County, wearing black exercise pants, a black button-down shirt, socks with sandals and eyeglasses with a pink tint.

Warren is believed to be in a 2002 gray Honda Odyssey with Tennessee tag 7T84L5.

Family members say Warren has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information about Warren, contact the Tate County Sheriff’s Office at 662-562-4434.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Friday issued a warning about someone possibly trying to...
Kemper Co. Sheriff issues warning to public
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 7, 2022
Highway 145/513 in Quitman
Body found in Quitman identified
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Authorities shut down moonshine operation: ‘We’ve cost them a lot of money’
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 7, 2022

Latest News

Clarke County community hosts prayer service
Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday, July 8, because of a leak that...
Boil Water Notice issued in Rose Hill
Mayor's Prayer Breakfast
Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Friday issued a warning about someone possibly trying to...
Kemper Co. Sheriff issues warning to public