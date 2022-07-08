Silver Alert issued for Tate Co. man

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Ronny Phil Warren of Senatobia, Miss.

He is described as a white male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 270 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, July 7, 2022, at about 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Springfield Road in Tate County, wearing black exercise pants, a black button-down shirt, socks with sandals and eyeglasses with a pink tint.

Warren is believed to be in a 2002 gray Honda Odyssey with Tennessee tag 7T84L5.

Family members say Warren has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information about Warren, contact the Tate County Sheriff’s Office at 662-562-4434.

