Traffic shift planned Monday on I-20/59 in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Traffic will shifted on the interstate in Meridian Monday to allow crews to replace a bridge.

The work will affect the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 between Exit 156 and 157A. Traffic heading east will be placed onto the detour located in the median of the interstate.

The switch will happen by 12 noon July 11, and is expected to remain in place for several weeks.

Drivers are advised to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews. Pedestrians are reminded to never try and cross an interstate.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.