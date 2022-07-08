Advertisement

Ward 4 community meeting held

Meridian Ward 4 councilwoman Romande Walker held a community meeting for her ward Thursday.
Meridian Ward 4 councilwoman Romande Walker held a community meeting for her ward Thursday.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Ward 4 councilwoman Romande Walker held a community meeting for her ward Thursday.

Walker said this meeting is to address issues and concerns people may have. She said this is also an opportunity to set up a repour with businesses and residents that she has not yet met in her ward.

Walker said her intent is to bring city leaders into the meetings to not only listen to what residents have to say but to also have them provide information on updates happening in their community.

“When I hear the residents’ saying things about things they want to know and some things they already know before me, and they can share with me. I want to be able to share information with them and receive it, so it’s a prosperity thing. I want to give and receive. As we give and receive, we’re going to be working together because I appreciate them. I really do.”

The second meeting is Thursday, July 28 at MCC Workforce Development in room 171. The meeting will be from 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Ward 4 residents, churches, business owners, and landlords are asked to participate.

