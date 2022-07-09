MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today a whole lot of bikers got together to celebrate Christmas in July and ride for a charity called Cans for Kids. They went on an 80-mile loop around the area to help raise money for a charity organization called cans for kids. All these bikers came together today in what felt like 150-degree heat to have fellowship together as they wanted to make sure that they help have a positive impact on the youth.

We talked with event organizer Eddy Chaney about what this means for the kids and the bikers around the community. “It’s a fundraiser called cans for kids, and it’s called Christmas in July. We are doing a toy ride and a poker ride today and we have some fellowship and some bikers here today. We are going to try and raise some money for the organization called cans for kids. It means to me as a biker that we can all get together and ride and fellowship and raise some money for a worthy charity.”

They do plan on hosting more charity events just like this one and invite everyone in the community to them.

