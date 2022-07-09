Double Threat for Extreme heat and Severe Weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today we have two hazards: Dangerous heat and a small threat of Severe Weather. High temperatures today will stay in the mid to upper 90s. However, our threat of Extreme heat comes from the feel-like temperatures as humidity will keep our feel-like temperatures over 105 degrees. Most heat indices could possibly reach 110 degrees and even more in some places so we will remain under an Excessive Heat Warning. If you do have any outdoor plans, please make sure you plan accordingly as the heat will be a major issue today.

Tonight, we have a cold front pushing through that will bring some storms to our area. The main threat for our area is damaging winds and heavy rain in some places. The timing should be after 6 pm for the main line but we could see some storms pop up ahead of the line, the storms should last into tomorrow early morning. If you do have any evening plans, make sure you grab the umbrella as you head out the door.

Tomorrow, we do have a chance for some pop-up showers, and it should be a little less muggy so don’t forget the umbrellas as you head out the door.

