Local non-profit hosts Power of the Purse event to promote literacy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United Way of East Mississippi hosted their Power of the Purse event on Friday night at the Riley Center in downtown Meridian.

Power of the Purse event is a live auction where attendees bid on purses and other prizes.

Kimberly Shirley, the co-chair of the Power of the Purse, describes the purpose of the event.

“Our first goal, since we did not have a Power of the Purse in 2020 or 2021, is to make this a sensational event. We honestly wanted to make up for the past two years because our fund is depleted. So, we really wanted to get in here this year, make the money, and increase the fund so that we can serve the kids of the community,” said Shirley.

All proceeds of the fundraiser will supplies books for children age 5 and under in Clarke, Kemper, Lauderdale, and Neshoba counties.

Kym Parnell, the Executive Director with United Way of East Mississippi, explains the impact of the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.

“It helps them because the parents are reading to them early before they are able to read so when they get to the age of reading, they have already learned a lot of the words because they have read along with the parents. Then they know how to read those books themselves. When they have done a scale and statistics have shown that it is increased about 55 percent on their reading level,” said Parnell.

Linda Lavalais, one attendee at the event, said she was excited to attend the auction because she is donating to a good cause.

“I think anytime we can help children learn to read, no matter who those children are is a value to our society and but it’s also a value to the children,” said Lavalais.

At the event, the 2022 Judy Crowson Award recipients were Susan Broadhead and Angie Deneey.

These two women started the Power of the Purse event back in 2013 and they’ve raised over 187,000 dollars.

