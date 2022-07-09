Advertisement

Ole Miss head coach and freshman pitcher get recognized by D1 Baseball awards

Mike Bianco's Ole Miss team is ranked #11 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason Top 40 Source:...
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - The College World Series may be over but the honors keep rolling in for the champions, the Ole Miss Rebels.

Twenty-two year head coach, Mike Bianco, was named national coach of the year by D1 Baseball. This is coach Bianco’s third coaching honor this season. Bianco led the Rebels to four-straight 40-win seasons. He is only one of four programs in the nation to do so.

Freshman pitcher and Rebels stand out, Hunter Elliot was honored as the first team freshman All American by D1 Baseball. This is also Elliot’s third freshman All American honor after this impressive rookie season.

Bianco and Elliot will compete in the Netherlands for team USA with the Collegiate National team starting on Saturday at 6 a.m. C.T.

