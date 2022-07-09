Advertisement

Phil Harden Cal Ripkin 9U baseball team splits opening series in Arkansas

The Phil Harden Cal Ripkin 9U baseball team split their opening games in Hot Springs Arkansas.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WTOK) - The Meridian Phil Harden Cal Ripkin 9U All Star baseball team is the only Mississippi team competing in Arkansas as part of the Babe Ruth World Series.

The Meridian boys lost game one 15-0 to the Bryant, Arkansas Black Soxs.

But game two was a new story. They beat the Bryant, Arkansas Nickels 11-7.

The tournament continues on Saturday.

