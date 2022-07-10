Advertisement

9U Meridian All Stars are one win away from championship game

Meridian took on Long Beach on Saturday.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WTOK) - The 9U Phil Harden Cal Ripkin Meridian All Stars took on Long Beach in the Babe Ruth World Series in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Rhett Whitehead hit a two run RBI triple which turned into a homerun as he finished at home plate.

The Meridian boys win on Saturday 9-2. They are now one win away from the championship game.

They will play at 10 a.m. on Sunday, if they win they play in the championship game at noon.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Friday issued a warning about someone possibly trying to...
Kemper Co. Sheriff issues warning to public
Traffic will shifted on the interstate in Meridian Monday to allow crews to replace a bridge.
Traffic shift planned Monday on I-20/59 in Meridian
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 8, 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 7, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 7, 2022

Latest News

The 9U Meridian Phil Harden Cal Ripkin All Stars are one win away from their championship game.
Meridian 9U All Stars one win away from championship game in Arkansas
The second annual Queen City Triathlon was off to the races on Saturday.
2nd Queen City Triathlon
Biker competes in second annual Queen City Triathlon.
Queen City Triathlon returned for second year
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off Washington...
Riley, Wright pace surging Braves in 4-3 win over Nationals