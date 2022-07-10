9U Meridian All Stars are one win away from championship game

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WTOK) - The 9U Phil Harden Cal Ripkin Meridian All Stars took on Long Beach in the Babe Ruth World Series in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Rhett Whitehead hit a two run RBI triple which turned into a homerun as he finished at home plate.

The Meridian boys win on Saturday 9-2. They are now one win away from the championship game.

They will play at 10 a.m. on Sunday, if they win they play in the championship game at noon.

