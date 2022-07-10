Advertisement

Community remembers Lockheed tragedy during Reconciliation Celebration Week

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week has been full of remembrance in the Queen City as the community commemorates the 15th Annual Reconciliation Celebration week.

A memorial motorcycle parade was held on Saturday morning in honor of the Lockheed tragedy that took place 19 years ago.

During the week, the public is also observing the 19th Anniversary of the 2003 Lockheed tragedy, where six people were killed and eight others were injured in a workplace shooting.

Tony Dorris, the President of the Queen City Cruiser Motorcycle Club, led memorial parade to honor the lives lost.

“I just thank God we are just able to be here to represent, to ride together in unison to make a positive change in the community to just show unity. To show we can come together in reconcile. Reconciliation is about coming together and making a change, putting aside your different, just being positive, and or being one accord,” said Dorris.

Glen Burks, the President of the Slow and Easy Car Club of Meridian, also participated in the motorcycle memorial parade and the president reflects on the events of the tragic day.

“Every year we hate to think about this, but it did happen. To keep people aware, we need to continue to honor it and keep people aware of it and hope and pray it never happens again,” said Burks.

The week-long celebration started Tuesday, July 5th and will continue until the Sunday, July 10th.

