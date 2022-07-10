Last nights storms cooled us off for the start of our week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -If you have any outdoor plans today, the temperatures should finally be nice enough that we can go outside and enjoy the day. Recently the heat and humidity mixing has left us sweating just walking outside. Luckily with those storms that we got last night and the cold front that pushed through we are getting some relief in our area. We do have a low chance for some showers today but the chance for showers and storms shouldn’t last for the start of the week.

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday should stay in the mid-90s and then cool off as we do have a higher chance for showers and storms in our area starting on Wednesday. Highs for the end of the week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s and that’s a great change of pace from what we have been dealing with.

Don’t forget your umbrella heading out this week because you don’t want to get soaked by a random stray shower.

Tropical update: A surface low is expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico the formation rate is 0% over the next 2 days but has a 20% chance of developing over the next 5 days. We will keep you updated on what’s going on in the tropics and here at home.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.